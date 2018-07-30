First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $406,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $175.76. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.75 and a 52 week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

