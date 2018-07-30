First American Financial Corp (FAF) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.22 on Monday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First American Financial by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 415,975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First American Financial by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 440,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,283 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

