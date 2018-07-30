Financial Survey: El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) vs. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ: LOCO) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for El Pollo LoCo and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Texas Roadhouse 3 9 6 0 2.17

El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $63.66, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 1.15 $8.61 million $0.63 18.97 Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 2.18 $131.52 million $1.97 34.45

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than El Pollo LoCo. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 1.54% 9.19% 5.62% Texas Roadhouse 6.66% 17.97% 11.94%

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats El Pollo LoCo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.