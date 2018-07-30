Financial Review: National General (NGHC) & NI (NODK)

National General (NASDAQ: NGHC) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National General and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General 2.23% 8.80% 1.63% NI 8.79% 6.80% 4.24%

47.7% of National General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of National General shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National General and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National General 0 2 4 0 2.67 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

National General currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given National General’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National General is more favorable than NI.

Risk and Volatility

National General has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National General and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General $4.43 billion 0.66 $105.84 million $1.09 24.96 NI $189.14 million 1.96 $15.99 million N/A N/A

National General has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Dividends

National General pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. NI does not pay a dividend. National General pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

National General beats NI on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences, as well as additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short term coverage post discharge from acute care/rehab center to the nursing home setting; and short-term medical plans. This segment also offers cancer/critical illness policies, stop loss programs for small and large employers, and basic dental and vision coverage products. In addition, it distributes life and health insurance to groups and individuals. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

