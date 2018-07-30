Financial Review: Copart (CPRT) vs. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) and Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Copart has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copart and Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 6 5 0 2.45 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A 0 2 5 0 2.71

Copart currently has a consensus price target of $49.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.19%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A is more favorable than Copart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 21.81% 31.21% 18.98% Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A 3.68% 12.35% 4.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copart and Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.45 billion 9.13 $394.22 million $1.29 44.14 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A $4.71 billion 0.37 $172.12 million $2.29 19.20

Copart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copart beats Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

