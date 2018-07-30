Financial Contrast: Kyocera (KYO) vs. TranSwitch (TXCCQ)

Kyocera (NYSE: KYO) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyocera and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 3 0 3.00 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.24 billion 1.42 $736.10 million $2.01 27.44 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TranSwitch does not pay a dividend. Kyocera pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyocera has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.13% 3.31% 2.57% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TranSwitch shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyocera beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. The company's Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic (ceramic) and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Applied Ceramic Products Group segment offers monocrystalline and multi crystalline silicon solar modules and power generating systems; cutting tools; medical devices; and recrystallized jewelry and applied ceramic related products. The company's Electronic Device Group segment provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, SAW devices, crystal components, connectors, power semiconductor products, printing devices, and liquid crystal displays for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Its Telecommunications Equipment Group segment manufactures smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for telecommunications carriers and Internet of Things market. The company's Information Equipment Group segment provides monochrome and color printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, application software, and supplies. Its Others segment offers information systems and telecommunication, engineering, management consulting, and realty development services. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

