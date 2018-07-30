Financial Comparison: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) & Eastside Distilling (EAST)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.62% 35.49% 8.07% Eastside Distilling -145.79% -123.27% -71.90%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Eastside Distilling has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.56%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Eastside Distilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 0.65 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.32 Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 10.68 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -5.45

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Eastside Distilling on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup. The Packaged Beverages segment offers manufacturing and distribution of packaged beverages and other products through both direct store delivery system and warehouse direct delivery system. The Latin America Beverages segment includes manufacturing and distribution of concentrates, syrup and finished beverages. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

