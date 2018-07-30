Financial Analysis: Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) versus Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $900,000.00 200.55 -$65.98 million ($0.42) -1.98 Editas Medicine $13.73 million 102.25 -$120.32 million ($2.98) -9.97

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals -9,117.07% -82.70% -73.93% Editas Medicine -707.98% -58.73% -32.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 3 5 0 2.44

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3,560.00%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 58.81%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology. Its drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase III clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma; and which is in Phase Ib monotherapy trial in multiple tumor types for the treatment of refractory solid tumors, as well as IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. The company is also developing IDRA-008 apolipoprotein C-III gene target for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; nucleic acid chemistry compound for renal target; and IMO-9200 for treating non-malignant gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, it is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to license, research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical compounds from its nucleic acid chemistry technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. It develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. The company also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections primarily leading to ocular and oral disease; and Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss. In addition, it develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the research and development of medicines for ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

