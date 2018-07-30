Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033,738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,738 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,078,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,865,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $243.45 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $1.2812 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

