FIG Partners Weighs in on First Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get First Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

First Financial opened at $50.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . First Financial has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.