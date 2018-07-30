Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,903. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

