Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 546,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 294,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

FCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fibrocell Science from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fibrocell Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.30. research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.