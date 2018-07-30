Ferro Co. (FOE) is Broadview Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Ferro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ferro worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOE. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,396. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

