FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in FedEx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.