Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 564.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 74,157 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

