Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Share Price

Media stories about Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1707121955422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 415,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 103.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.