Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Universal (UVV) Share Price

Press coverage about Universal (NYSE:UVV) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4040276958416 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Universal alerts:

Universal traded up $1.00, hitting $67.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,380. Universal has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $294,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,070. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.