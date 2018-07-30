Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics opened at $9.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after buying an additional 1,190,476 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,371.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 303,999 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

