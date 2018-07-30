Faceter Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Faceter has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $70,123.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00398339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00162603 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter’s launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,468,097 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

