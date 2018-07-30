EZToken (EZT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One EZToken token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Qryptos. Over the last week, EZToken has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. EZToken has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $2,878.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EZToken

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io . EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

