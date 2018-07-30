Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Extra Space Storage opened at $92.90 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

In related news, Director K Fred Skousen sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $209,305.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,591.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $155,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,781,861 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.