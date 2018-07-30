ExlService (EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.09.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService opened at $60.19 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ExlService has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. ExlService had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $206.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $195,736.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,584,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $114,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 350,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $12,675,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $10,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ExlService by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in ExlService by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 118,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.