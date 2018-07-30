Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its Q2 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.90-3.20 EPS.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.00. 256,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Exelon to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

