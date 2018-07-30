Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,332 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon opened at $42.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

