Exelon Co. (EXC) Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,457 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $205,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.80. 278,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,932. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.