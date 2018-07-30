Exantas Capital (XAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 57.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, analysts expect Exantas Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exantas Capital opened at $10.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 130.99, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

In other news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

XAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

