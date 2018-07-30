Exantas Capital (XAN) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Exantas Capital traded down $0.07, hitting $10.43, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,407. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 130.99, a current ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 57.71%. equities analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Exantas Capital news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

