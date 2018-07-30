Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 314.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,418,000 after buying an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,061,000 after buying an additional 1,499,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,098,000 after buying an additional 779,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,978,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,422,000 after buying an additional 1,572,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 1,010,752 shares during the period.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies opened at $20.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $333.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.