Evertec (EVTC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evertec from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evertec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Evertec stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,256. Evertec has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 97.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter worth $181,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

