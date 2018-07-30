EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0922 on Major Exchanges (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,794.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.02883605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00737742 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038647 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013953 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,649,470 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

