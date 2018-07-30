Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT opened at $93.43 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.