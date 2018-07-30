Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. MED started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

