E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E*TRADE Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6196623196963 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

