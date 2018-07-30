EtherSportz Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $566,063.00 and $14,484.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003607 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00396767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00161539 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,941,600 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

