Eros International (EROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Eros International Plc co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language film content across multiple formats globally, including theatrical, television and digital channels. It distributes Indian-made films, known as Bollywood movies, in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The Company releases Indian films that are subtitled or dubbed in local languages to Germany, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Arabic speaking countries. Eros International Plc is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EROS. ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eros International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of EROS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. 234,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Eros International has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Eros International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

