Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Erie Indemnity Company Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8820637194403 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ERIE opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.44. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $129.73.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.02 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 28.52%. equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

