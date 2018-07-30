Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgepoint Education Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BPI)

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgepoint Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPI. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:BPI opened at $12.43 on Monday. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $335.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPI. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

