Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WEX Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.69.

Shares of WEX opened at $192.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WEX has a one year low of $101.14 and a one year high of $198.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEX by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

