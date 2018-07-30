Equifax Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $123.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equifax has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $146.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Equifax by 12.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Equifax by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,239 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equifax by 48.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,929.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

