EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Bonds Drop 2.1% During Trading Analyst

An issue of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) debt fell 2.1% against its face value during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2048. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $103.26 and were trading at $102.57 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other EQT Midstream Partners news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

