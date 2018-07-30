Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture opened at $162.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

