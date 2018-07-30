Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 193,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 134,154 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $123,242.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $151,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,662,482 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $172.34 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.69 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.