Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.4% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $379,865.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,835.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,836 shares of company stock worth $10,936,365 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

