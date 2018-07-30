EPR Properties (EPR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.97-$6.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 424,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,348. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.92). EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In other EPR Properties news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

