Ensco (ESV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Ensco (NYSE:ESV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ensco earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 47.1680572361176 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Ensco opened at $7.08 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.81. Ensco has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ensco will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

