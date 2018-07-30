Enova International’s (ENVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

“2Q18 results were strong, with revenue above management’s guidance range and other key metrics consistent with guidance. Management raised 2018 guidance (see below). We are leaving our 2018 estimates essentially unchanged, at $2.04 for EPS and $204.9 million for adjusted EBITDA. Importantly, we have more confidence in our estimates, due to credit quality (the most important success factor, in our view) remaining stable as loans have grown. We maintain our price target at $43, which represents a discount to the valuation of LendingClub (LC – Buy).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

ENVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,833. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $468,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,645. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

