Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) and EQT GP (EQGP) Head to Head Survey

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE: ETE) and EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT GP has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of EQT GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and EQT GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit $40.52 billion 0.48 $915.00 million $1.21 14.89 EQT GP $834.10 million 7.28 $261.99 million $0.98 23.28

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than EQT GP. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP pays out 105.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and EQT GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and EQT GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 2.56% 5.13% 1.67% EQT GP 33.16% 14.39% 8.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and EQT GP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 0 2 11 0 2.85 EQT GP 0 9 5 0 2.36

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. EQT GP has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Given EQT GP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit.

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit beats EQT GP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. Its midstream operations include ownership and operation of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, natural gas processing plants, natural gas treating facilities, and natural gas conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company's NGL transportation and services operations include ownership of approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering lines. EQT GP Services, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. EQT GP Holdings, LP is a subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC.

