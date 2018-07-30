Encompass Health (EHC) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

