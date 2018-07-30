Encompass Health (EHC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $112,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $15,866,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 101.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 154.9% in the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.