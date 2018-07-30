Elixir (ELIX) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Elixir has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $10,625.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002454 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Elixir has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00402860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00164842 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,987,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

